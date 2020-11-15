Cameroon: Gang of six arrested in Garoua

A gang of six suspected of terrorizing the population in Garoua has been arrested by uniform officers of the Garoua III Gendarmerie Brigade.

The suspects were arrested during the ADANO operation of the Garoua III gendarmerie brigade and presented to the press on Thursday, November 12.

The suspects are accused of hostage-takings, burglaries, as well as theft of livestock in Garoua and its environs.

“The national gendarmerie through the Garoua III company brigade carried out actions for three days, which enabled us to produce a report as presented; ransom taking worth up to FCFA 2 million, 3 burglaries, 31 stolen cattle”, said, Fils Tang, company commander of Garoua III.

He equally praised the population for their collaboration in apprehending the suspects while adding that in the course of their operation, several bikes, pharmaceutical products as well as drugs were also seized.