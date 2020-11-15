Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Gang of six arrested in Garoua

Published on 16.11.2020 at 00h52 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

A gang of six suspected of terrorizing the population in Garoua has been arrested by uniform officers of the Garoua III Gendarmerie Brigade.

The suspects were arrested during the ADANO operation of the Garoua III gendarmerie brigade and presented to the press on Thursday, November 12.

The suspects are accused of hostage-takings, burglaries, as well as theft of livestock in Garoua and its environs.

“The national gendarmerie through the Garoua III company brigade carried out actions for three days, which enabled us to produce a report as presented; ransom taking worth up to FCFA 2 million, 3 burglaries, 31 stolen cattle”, said, Fils Tang, company commander of Garoua III.

He equally praised the population for their collaboration in apprehending the suspects while adding that in the course of their operation, several bikes, pharmaceutical products as well as drugs were also seized.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top