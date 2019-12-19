Cameroon: Gang of six fall in police drag net in South region

Six suspected armed bandits specialised in night operations in Kribi, in the Oceans Division of the South region of Cameroon have been reportedly arrested by the Kribi I Gendarmerie, reports have confirmed.

Aged between 19 to 21, the six culprits were reportedly arrested in the early hours of Monday following a successful track down operation launched by the Gendarmerie Legend.

Reportedly specialised in night operations, they are accused of having traumatised the population of the Administrative neighbourhood in Kribi for the past three weeks

Sources from the Gendarmerie say they use cutlasses, knives and at times drugs to make their way into their victim’s houses to carry out operations during nocturnal hours.

The six culprits are currently under custody at the Kribi I Gendarmerie Legend as they await their fate.