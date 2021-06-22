› Life

Cameroon: Garbage transformation factory goes operational in Dschang

Published on 22.06.2021 at 19h35 by journal du Cameroun

Val'Box, garbage transformation plant in Dschang (c) copyright
Val’Box, a factory conceived to treat garbage has gone operational in Dschang, West region of Cameroon.

 

The transformation plant, one of the biggest in Sub Sahara Africa was inaugurated by the Minister of Decentralization and Local Development, George Elanga Obam Tuesday June 22.

Conceived by French enterprise AR VA, the plant has a capacity of treating 150 tons of garbage each month majority of which shall be sold out to farmers as fertilizer.

According to Minister Georges Elanga Obam, the presence of the factory will create employment opportunities in the area and also keep the town of Dschang as well as the neighbouring ones clean.

Minister George Elanga Obam inaugurating the plant (c) copyright

The garbage transformation plant was financed by the European Union and the French government to the tune of over FCFA 600 million.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the French Ambassador and the representative of the European Union Ambassador.

