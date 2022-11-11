Cameroon-Garoua : Youths Gain Tools To Tackle Fake News 

It was during a workshop on November 9 that journalist Jérôme Baïmélé sensitized his audience on the notions of misinformation.

One of the problems plaguing society today is the virality of false information commonly referred to as fake news. It is conscious of this that the Alliance française de Garoua took advantage of the celebration of digital culture season to organize a school workshop called, “Fake news within the digital era”.

The encounter took place at Boukarou central. Having as speaker journalist Jérôme Baïmélé, it was all about empowering the public on the notions of disinformation and misinformation, but also how to tackle fake news.

Fake news according to Jérôme Baïmélé is similar to distorted and false information. To avoid falling into the trap of fake news, we should ask questions on who is broadcasting the information, which media are talking about it, and what reputable serious media are saying on the subject.

The encounter also resulted in the teaching of some basic practical techniques for identifying fake news.

On November 12, Alliance française de Garoua plans to organize another conference-debate on digital professions and new opportunities for young people in the northern regions of Cameroun.