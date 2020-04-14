Cameroon: Gaston Komba appointed Secretary General of National Assembly

Published on 14.04.2020 at 12h36 by journalduCameroun

The former CPDM Member of Parliament for the Nkam, Littoral region of Cameroon, Gaston Komba is the new Secretary General of the National Assembly.

He was appointed by a decree signed this Tuesday April 14 by the President of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

He replaces Geoffroy Desire Mbock sacked in June 2019 after spending less than a year at the helm of the Gerenal Secretariat of Cameroon’s Legislative Assembly.

He spent two mandates at the National Assembly and is thus accustomed to the house.

He is well known for the sensitization and promotion of public services and programmes in favour of youths and children through a Parliamentary network called REJE.