Cameroon: GCE 2020 Results-Intermediate Level

Published on 02.10.2020 at 14h23 by JournalduCameroun

Results of the 2020 session of the General Certificate of Education were released on Friday, October 2 by the Board after validation by the Ministry of Secondary Education.

Below is the complete result of the GCE Advanced Level:

 

Complete GCE Result-Intermediate Level

