Cameroon: GCE 2020 results released

Published on 02.10.2020 at 13h44 by JournalduCameroun

Results of the 2020 General Certificate of Education were released on Friday as previously revealed by Journalducameroun.com.

The results were released today after afternoon after approval from the Ministry of Secondary Education.

According to figures released by the GCE Board, the statistics stand at 69.63 percent pass in the Advanced Level as compared to 78.36 last year, a drop by 8.73 percent.

In the Ordinary Level, the percentage pass this year stands at 64.04 percent as compared to 67.14 percent last year- a drop by 3.1 percent.

The North West Region tops the performance chart at the Advanced Level with a percentage pass of 74.97 while the North Region tails the table with 58.2 percent.

More to follow…