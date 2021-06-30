Cameroon: GCE 2021 records 10.59% increase in participation rate

The 2021 written phase of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) that kicked off Tuesday June 29 nationwide is said to have witnessed a 10.59% increase in the rate of participation.

The official exam began as usual with Economics paper 1 and 2 for the Ordinary level and Economics paper 1 and 2 and Geology paper 1 and 2 for the Advanced level in the over 400 accommodation centres across the country.

According to statistics, the Ordinary level registered a total number of 93 637 candidates meanwhile the Advanced level registered 55 579 for the General Education.

The Technical Vocational Education on its part registered 13 262 for the intermediate level and 7 997 for the Advanced level, making a total of 170 475 candidates sitting for this year’s official exams against 157 149 last year, with a 10.59% increase I the rate of participation.

The two English speaking regions hit by an over four years long Anglophone crisis are reported to have recorded a remarkable increase in the number of candidates who registered as compared to last year.