Cameroon: GCE 2022 Results, MINSEC Congratulates Stakeholders for Hitchfree Exams

Published on 19.08.2022 at 17h35 by Nana Kamsu Kom

GCE

Results of the 2022 General Certificate of Education were released this Friday as previously revealed by the Cameroon National station.

The results were released today after afternoon after approval from the Ministry of Secondary Education.

According to figures released by the GCE Board, the statistics stands at 62511 registered for advance level, number sat 61553, number passed 42752 number failed 18791 percentage pass 69.47% a rise of  7.65% as compared to last year.

In the Ordinary Level, the percentage pass this year stands at 67.01 percent as compared to 59.05  a difference of 7.96 percent.

Ministry of Secondary education precise no results where withheld as it was the case last year but several fraud cases where notified and sanctioned.

Download both A level and O level results below.

https://camgceb.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-GCE-Ordinary-Level-Results-.pdf

https://camgceb.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-GCE-Advanced-Level-Results.pdf#page=138&zoom=auto,-178,498

