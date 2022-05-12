Cameroon GCE-BACC: MINESEC Predicts Hitch-Free Official Exams

Pr. Nalova Lyonga chaired a meeting on Tuesday 09th May 2022, to assess the level of preparedness ahead of the GCE and Baccalaureat examninations.

The meeting grouped officials charged with the organisation of the said exams.The General Manager of the Baccalaureat Board, a representative of the Registrar of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board, CGCE and the Director of Examination and Certification at the Ministry of Secondary Education were all amongst attendance.

Minister Nalova Lyonga, expressed delight with the level of preparedness registered this far. The minister admitted she was particularly pleased to observe that the number of students taking the exams tis year has increased.

” The three departments that are in charge of examinations seem to be very ready, we are particularly happy about that. We are happy to note that the students who have been registered for their exams have come in their numbers” MINESEC boss says.

official examination season has started in Cameroon and for a few days now, candidates for the various examinations under the Cameroon Baccalaureate Office have been facing their destiny. According to the calendar set by the structure, the others will follow. Theseason has started in Cameroon and for a few days now, candidates for the various examinations under the Cameroon Baccalaureate Office have been facing their destiny. According to the calendar set by the structure, the others will follow. In total, 618,987 candidates will face the tests at the end of their secondary school career. 438 699 candidates are facing the baccalaureate (in the French-speaking sub-system) and 180 288 aim to challenge the Gce Advanced level (in the English-speaking sub-system). The educational panel gave assurance for a smooth examination period. All measures are sadi to be taken as last arrangements are already made with print houses.