Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon GCE-BACC: MINESEC Predicts Hitch-Free Official Exams

Published on 12.05.2022 at 09h50 by Nana Kamsu Kom

bacc and gce
Examination Candidates

Pr. Nalova Lyonga chaired a meeting on Tuesday 09th May 2022, to assess the level of preparedness ahead of the GCE and Baccalaureat examninations.

The meeting grouped  officials charged with the organisation of the said exams.The General Manager of the Baccalaureat Board, a representative of the Registrar of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board, CGCE and the Director of Examination and Certification at the Ministry of Secondary Education were all amongst attendance.

Minister Nalova Lyonga, expressed delight with the level of preparedness registered this far. The minister admitted she was particularly pleased to observe that the number of students taking the exams tis year has increased.

The three departments that are in charge of examinations seem to be very ready, we are particularly happy about that. We are happy to note that the students who have been registered for their exams have come in their numbers” MINESEC boss says.

The official examination season has started in Cameroon and for a few days now, candidates for the various examinations under the Cameroon Baccalaureate Office have been facing their destiny. According to the calendar set by the structure, the others will follow.

In total, 618,987 candidates will face the tests at the end of their secondary school career. 438 699 candidates are facing the baccalaureate (in the French-speaking sub-system) and 180 288 aim to challenge the Gce Advanced level (in the English-speaking sub-system).

The educational panel gave assurance for a smooth examination period. All measures are sadi to be taken as last arrangements are already made with print houses.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top