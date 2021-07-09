Life › Education

Cameroon: GCE Board modifies timetable of TVEE at ongoing session

Published on 09.07.2021 at 09h17 by journal du Cameroun

The Cameroon GCE Board has once again adjusted the timetable of the 2021 session of the Technical and Vocational Education Examination (TVEE) for both the Ordinary and Advanced levels.

 

According to the new timetable signed by the GCE Board Registrar, Dang Akuh Dominic, Entrepreneurship papers I and II at the intermediate level initially programmed for this Friday morning have been rescheduled to Monday July 12 in the morning.

In the Advanced level, Religious studies paper II and III initially slated for today Friday and tomorrow Saturday have been pushed to Monday July 12 in the morning and afternoon respectively.

Professional English that is Language and Organizational Communication paper III on the other hand slated for Monday July the 12 has been rescheduled for Wednesday July 14 in the morning.

The same programme goes for Law paper II in the afternoon.

 

