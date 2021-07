Published on 07.07.2021 at 09h16 by journal du Cameroun

The GCE Board Registrar, Dang Akuh Dominic has announced new writing hours for some courses at the ongoing June 2021 Technical and Vocational Education Examination for Advanced level students.

Mathematics paper 3 which was initially programmed for this Wednesday afternoon, will be written this morning from 9h30 meanwhile metal construction design paper 3 initially scheduled for this Wednesday afternoon has been rescheduled for tomorrow Thursday, July 8.

See the new timetable below