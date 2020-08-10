Cameroon: GCE exams roll into new week

Over 140.000 candidates nationwide embarked on the written session of the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Levels exams on Thursday, August 6.

In all the 805 centres across the country, candidates sitting in for the GCE Ordinary Level Started with Economics Paper I and II while those of the Advanced Level embarked on the journey with Geology paper I and Economics paper I.

In Yaounde, the exams went on smoothly as was the case nationwide with no malpractice recorded. Usually written in the month of June, the 2020 GCE exams come late this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the suspension of classes for over two months to only resume in June.

Thus the exams are taking place under strict respect of the COVID-19 barrier measures as is the case at the Government Bilingual High School Yaounde where just a maximum of 24 candidates are allowed per examination hall. The wearing of face masks is equally obligatory for both candidates and invigilators at the centre while hand washing buckets and sanitisers are placed at the entrance of each exam hall.

“We are already used to wearing our face masks since we returned to school in June and as of now, the exam is going on smoothly because I used the period we stayed home to revise properly. I hope I will write the other subject well as I started today,” Ebai Enoh, a GCE Advanced Level candidate at the GBHS Yaounde centre said.