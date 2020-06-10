Cameroon: GCE Exams to begin on July 20

New dates for the end-of-year examinations have been released by the Ministry of Secondary Education.

The dates were made public on Monday, June 8, just one week after schools officially resumed for the third term.

The new examination calendar signed by the Minister of Secondary sets the practical sessions of the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level between July 20 to August 5 while the written session on its part will run from August 5-25, the new calendar reveals. The Common Entrance examination will be written on June 30.

In line with the preparations, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga has urged heads teachers not to overload students with assignments but focus on practical as well as the essentials they need.

She has also urged heads of schools to take measures to ensure late comers are not kept out of the school gates but placed in a separate hall that will be set aside as decided by each school but in strict respect of the COVID-19 measures.