Cameroon : GCE 2022 Marking Exercise Embarks on Second Week

The marking exercise of the 2022 session of the General Certificate of Education entered its second week on Monday August 1st as over 7000 markers mobilised for the exercis to meet the deadline.

On Monday, August 1st at the various marking centres in Limbe and Buea, the examiners braved all odds to be there at 8.00 am for the act of the exercise while the over 3000 workers mobilised for secretarial duties have equally been busy compiling the scripts.

After the launching last Tuesday, about 7,141 markers spread across the 15 marking centres in Buea and Limbe effectively kicked of the exercise which is expected to last for about two weeks.

Launching the marking exercise last Tuesday, the Minister of Secondary Education called on the markers to be objective in the exercise so that candidates’ results reflect their inputs. She added that their conduct must be reflected in the GCE Board’s motto: Measuring learning with honesty.

“I count on you to be trustworthy and ensure that the scoring of the scripts is objective, fair, impartial, so that the results of the candidates will be a true representation of their knowledge and competencies acquired in the course of their studies,” Prof Nalova Lyonga told the teachers.

It should be recalled that since the rise of the anglophone crisis, the marking exercise has being a night mare to most examiners. Security had being a threat as the exercise took place in the english speaking regions of Cameroon. This had a great impact on results claimed as the GCE Board received massive complains from both students and Parents. That not withstanding, since 2021, the board has made considerable efforts in ensuring a hitch free marking session therefore producing a clean result sheet.

The Registrar of the GCE Board Dominique Akuh Dang said the institution has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the exercise goes on hitch free. He promised a swift but effective process in order to ensure results are available on time and avoid the delays recorded last year.

The GCE Board Registrar added that for the GCE Ordinary Level, over 3000 examiners are embarking on the exercise, while for the Advanced Level 2000 examiners have been been spread across the marking centres for the exercise. For technical and vocational education, TVEE, intermediate level, 458 examiners have been recruited, and for the TVEE advanced level, 615 examiners.

The start of the marking exercise of the GCE was an opportunity for the GCE Board Chair, Professor Ivo Leke Tambo to announce the instituition will be making some innovations next academic year.

“We will be launching the 2022-2025 strategic plan which contains all that then board wants to do in the next five years

including changing the motto and the vision of the board to ensure that the GCE Board becomes the pride of Cameroon in examination management,” Prof. Tambo said as he invited the Minister of Secondary Education to come around for the launch of the plan.

It should be recalled that the written phase of the 2021 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE held from June 29 to July 12 with a significant increase in candidates’ participation.