Cameroon: GCE marking exercise enters second week

The marking exercise of the 2021 session of the General Certificate of Education entered its second week today as the over 7000 markers mobilised for the exercise remain upbeat to meet the deadline.

On Monday, August 2 at the various marking centres in Limbe and Buea, the examiners braved all odds to be there at 8.00 am for the atrt of the exercise while the over 3000 workers mobilised for secretarial duties have equally been busy compiling the scripts.

The exercise was launched at the Bilingual Grammar School, Buea on Tuesday, July 27 by the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga.

After the launching on Tuesday, about 7,141 markers spread across the 15 marking centres in Buea and Limbe effectively kicked of the exercise which is expected to last for about two weeks.

The Ordinary Level is expected to be marked in Buea while the Advanced Level marking exercise would take place in Limbe. The markers will be assisted in the exercise by 3,450 temporary secretarial workers workers retained for the exercise.

Launching the marking exercise last Tuesday, the Minister of Secondary Education called on the markers to be objective in the exercise so that candidates’ results reflect their inputs. She added that their conduct must be reflected in the GCE Board’s motto: Measuring learning with honesty.

“I count on you to be trustworthy and ensure that the scoring of the scripts is objective, fair, impartial, so that the results of the candidates will be a true representation of their knowledge and competencies acquired in the course of their studies,” Prof Nalova Lyonga told the teachers.

To the management of the Cameroon GCE Board, the Minister once again praised them for effectively handling the conduct of this year’s session of the exams and hoped the same atmosphere transpires during the marking exercise.

On his part, the Registrar of the GCE Board Dominique Akuh Dang said the institution has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the exercise goes on hitch free. He promised a swift but effective process in order to ensure results are available on time and avoid the delays recorded last year.

“After a successful practical and written phase of the 2021 examinations, we are working steadily to have a hitch-free marking session. We recruited some 3,450 temporary workers and they are working as secretariat staffs,” the Registrar said last week.

The GCE Board Registrar added that for the GCE Ordinary Level, 3,764 examiners are embarking on the exercise, while for the Advanced Level 2,304 examiners have been been spread across the marking centres for the exercise. For technical and vocational education, TVEE, intermediate level, 518 examiners have been recruited, and for the TVEE advanced level, 525 examiners.

Innovations In View

The start of the marking exercise of the GCE was an opportunity for the GCE Board Chair, Professor Ivo Leke Tambo to announce the instituition will be making some innovations next academic year.

““We will be launching the 2021-2025 strategic plan which contains all that thenboard wants to do in the next five years

including changing the motto and the vision of the board to ensure that the GCE Board becomes the pride of Cameroon in examination management,” Prof. Tambo said as he invited the Ministerof Secondary Education to come around for the launch of the plan.

It should be recalled that the written phase of the 2021 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE held from June 29 to July 12 with a significant increase in candidates’ participation.