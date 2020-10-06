The North West and South West Regions have continued to produce top performances at the General Certificate of Education Board, GCE, following the publication of results on Friday, October 2.

Despite the situation in that part of the country, coupled by the outbreak of the COVID-19, the North West Region remained top of the chart at the Advanced Level while schools in the South West Regions equally produced excellent results at the Advanced and Ordinary Levels, both in the General as well as Technical and Vocational Education.

Results published by the GCE Board show a slight drop in the general performances; 64.24%, down from the 74.28% recorded in 2019.

At the Advanced Level, the percentage pass stands at 69.63% as compared to 78.36% in 2019 while at the Ordinary Level, there was a slight increase from 62.15% (2019) to 64.4% this year.

However, the statistics just tell part of the story. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCE Board, Professor Ivo Leke Tambo said though there has been a slight drop in the overall percentage pass, the number of students who succeeded this year has increased, owing to the increase on the number of students who sat for the exams.

“We had an additional 40,000 students who sat for the exam this year and more students passed this year. Last year, we had 110,916 candidates while this year, 154,148 candidates sat for the exams,” Professor Tambo said as he praised parents and students especially in the North West and South West Regions who were steadfast despite the difficulties.

He equally expressed satisfaction at the results of the Technical and Vocational Education both in the Advanced and Ordinary Levels as he hoped the GCE Board will continue putting all measures in place to meet up with the expectations of these exams.