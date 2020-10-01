Cameroon: GCE results to be released today

Results of the 2020 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE are expected to be released today, sources within the GCE Board have confirmed.

Since the marking exercise rounded off two weeks ago, the board has been working tirelessly to compile the results and make public before the start of the new academic year on Monday, October 5.

Sources at the GCE Board confirm the results have already been sent at the Ministry of Secondary Education for validation while the Registrar of the GCE Board will be received in audience today at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bar last minute changes, the results are expected to be released today!