Cameroon: Gendarme beaten to death over FCFA 100 restroom fee in Douala

Published on 23.07.2020 at 14h36 by journalduCameroun

A gendarme officer dressed in civilian clothes has been beaten to death by toilet agents at a travel agency in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon allegedly over the payment of restroom fee, FCFA 100.

A gendarme officer identified as Armel reportedly on mission in Douala unfortunately met his doom.

He was beaten to death in the course of a fight with some workers in charge of taking payment for the restroom at a travel agency in Douala.

A video circulating on social media since Wednesday July 22 describes the scene that led to his murder.

In the footage, Armel is seen discussing with the toilet agents shortly after which a fight erupts. In the course of the fight, visibly violent, one of the workers takes a plank and slams it on Armel’s head and that was the end!!

Three of those involved in the fight are currently under police custody.

 

