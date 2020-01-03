Cameroon: Gendarme dies in mob justice after killing love rival in West region

A Gendarme Officer has been reportedly beaten to death by the population of Massangam in the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon over the killing of a young man with whom he had an argument over a girl, sources have said.

According to sources from the region, the Gendarme Officer identified as AT Fokou was asking out a young lady who preferred the other young man whose identity has been withheld.

Out of anger, the Gendarme is said to have gone to the young man’s residence in Massangam and shot him to death.

Reports say upon getting the sound of a gunshot, the elder brother to the young man came out of the room and equally received a shot on the arm that sent him into coma.

At the sight of this, the father of the two young men reportedly raised an alarm prompting the population of the area to attack the Gendarme.

According to reports, he got himself well beaten and finally gave up the ghost.

After the act, the said population reportedly engaged themselves in a manhunt against Gendarmes in the neighbourhood who were forced to desert their posts and houses.