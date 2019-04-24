Cameroon:Gendarme officer decapitated in Muyuka

The decapitated mortal remains of a gendarme officer was discovered on the streets of Muyuka in the early hours of Wednesday plunging the locality into panic and uncertainty.

Sources say the gendarme officer identified as Assana Adam was captured and killed by armed separatist fighters following hours of gun battles on Tuesday night breaking Wednesday morning.

Pieces of his body were founscattered on the main road which created panic amongst locals who remained indoors for fear of a crackdown.

Sources say soldiers did descend on the scene to clear the remains with gunshots heard through out the morning in an attempt to chase down the separatist fighters.