Cameroon: Gendarmerie boss urges soldiers to respect human rights in Anglophone regions

The Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmeris Galax Yves Landry Etoga has urged security forces in the North West and South West regions to be professional and uphold human rights values in the discharge of their duties.

He made the plea during a two-day working visit to the troubleds regions starting with Buea on Monday January 14 where he held a meeting with administrative authorities and security officials of the region.

The South West regional Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration committee was also present in the meeting where the Secretary of State was briefed on the security situation of the region by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

Galaax Yves Landry Etoga then toured the various genddarmerie legions to encourage the security forces and caution them to guard against any excessses while carryin out their duties.

It was also an opportunity for the Secretary of State to see the situation for himself as the streets of Buea were completely deserted with denizens observing the traditionaal Monday ghost towns.

The Secretary of State then drove to the North West region where he carried the same message to the troops in that part of the country.