Cameroon: Gendarmerie boss warns troops against inappropriate use of social media

The Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie has warned gendarmes across the country against the inappropriate use of social media while on duty posts.

In a fax issued Tuesday October 15, the Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie Galax Etoga informs gendarmes across the country of his decision to sanction any gendarme found guilty of revealing his identity on social networks as from November 1, 2019.

This decision follows a call to order from the Gendarmerie boss to his troops accused of revealing through their attire, armament and operation their military identity on social media.

The later had given all those involved in such activities a two-week deadline to adjust or be sanctioned.

By the same occasion, Galax Etoga has instructed them to immediately dissolve any whatsapp forum made of gendarmes, created without authorisation to avoid repressive measures.

Cameroon’s military has been for the past months accused by several International and Human Right bodies of carrying out human rights violations on civilians especially in the crisis-hit zones and posting some of their acts on social media.