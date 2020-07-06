A project to provide a national gender and disability inclusive response in the fight against the COVID-19has been launched.

The project was launched recently in Yaounde by the Sisterspeak237 Foundation in partnership with the Canadian High Commission to Cameroon.

According to the organizers of the project, the lack of an inclusive response in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic puts persons with disabilities at a high risk of contracting the virus.

“Persons with disabilities are at an increased risk in the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need for close contact with personal assistants, caregivers, as well as an increased risk of infection and complications due to underlying health conditions and socio-economic inequalities, including poor access to health care,” Comfort Mussa, founder of the Sisterspeak237 said.

In an attempt to plough this gap, she said they have embarked on producing and distributing over a thousand braille awareness and vital information packs in 7 regions of the country.

On his part, the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale said the initiative falls in line with support to government in the fight against the pandemic.

“In our efforts to assist Cameroon in the response against the pandemic, we provide support to several partners working with vulnerable groups like persons living with disabilities,” Richard Bale said.

During the launch COVID-19 Care packs were donated to 35 families from around Yaounde and Ebolowa as the project would extend to the other regions.

In Bamenda, the outreach program was carried out with the Coordinating Unit of Associations of Persons with Disabilities in the North West Region as beneficiaries also received Covid-19 care packs and braille as well as COVID-19 awareness material in English and French. The equipment were handed to the President of the association Nyincho Samuel who coordinated the distribution to their members with visual impairments.

The equipment will be distributed to the other regions with the assistance of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Visual Impairment, CJARC.

“We are delighted that Sisterspeak could see in us as a partner in this initiative. We will continue with the distribution and sensitization in the other regions,” Coco Bertin Owona,Director of CJARC said.