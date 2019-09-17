Cameroon: General Tataw begins final journey home

The mortal remains of General Tataw James who died recently in a hospital in France arrives the country today as he begins his journey to the world beyond.

The corpse arrives Cameroon tonight at the Nsimalen International Airport at 7pm and will later be kept at the mortuary of the Yaounde Central Hospital.

There will be a christian wake at the Presbyterian Church in Bastos on Wednesday while the corpse will be removed on Thursday for funeral service.

He will receive military honours on Friday before heading to Manyu for burial which will take place on Saturday 21 Septembre.