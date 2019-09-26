Cameroon: Generalised power blackout paralyses activities in NW region

Some of the activities of the population of the North West region of Cameroon have been reportedly paralysed following a generalised power blackout and fuel scarcity in the region.

The population of the North West region of Cameroon are said to have resorted to alternative energy following the recent destruction of an electricity transporting tower and two fuel tankers that supplied energy in the region by gunmen.

This situation, some say has become frustrating as it has hindered them from carrying out some of their day-to-day activities.

As a palliative measure, officials of the North West regional delegation of Water and energy say electricity is been supplied to the region via a nineteen megawatt thermal plant. According to them, though the initiative is far from meeting the energy demands of the region, it is a necessary move while waiting for the company in charge to do the maintenance.