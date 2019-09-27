Cameroon: Genuine negotiations can only hold on a neutral ground – Mark Bareta

Diaspora separatist Mark Bareta has outlined that the only way “genuine negotiations” could hold between the Government of Cameroon and Ambazonians is on a neutral ground in the presence of a third party to lead the negotiations.

Mark Bareta disclosed the information in an eight-page document he addressed to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday in response to an invitation from the later to partake in the Major National Dialogue that will hold from Monday September 30 to Friday October 4 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

In the letter, Mark Bareta says they (Ambazonians) have never been against dialogue or negotiations but do not approve the moves of the Government of Cameroon.

“You being a party to the conflict want to be a sole judge and jury to the game making the entire integrity of the National dialogue compromised” part of the document reads.

“The only way genuine negotiation can take place is on a neutral ground whereby the freedom of expression and political aspirations of the participants will not be bullied or killed to submission…”

Mark Bareta however appreciated President Biya’s convening of a Major National Dialogue to look into the Anglophone crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West regions for close to three years now.