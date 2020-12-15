› Life

Cameroon: Germany disburses about FCFA 6 billion to support displaced population in Lake Chad

Published on 15.12.2020 at 16h41 by journal du Cameroun

The German Government has disbursed additional 10.1 Euros approximately FCFA 6 billion in favour of UNDP’s Regional Stabilization Facility to support displaced population in the Lake Chad Region.

The information is contained in a press release issued by the German Embassy in Cameroon Monday December 14.

According to the release, Germany’s support to this facility will get to FCFA 26 billion so far after it would have added another FCFA 3 billion by 2021.

The Regional Stabilization Facility for Lake Chad was launched in 2019 by the United Nations Development Programme with the objective to ameliorate security, reconstruct essential infrastructures and provide means of subsistence to communities hit by the Boko Haram insurgency in Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad and Niger.

In Cameroon, the facility covers three communities: Amchide, Limani and Mayo Moskota with envisaged activities in Blangoua and Hile Alifa.

