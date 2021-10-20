To better counter the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Ministry of Public Health has received several equipment from some partners.

Thus, Germany offered 924,000 surgical masks worth over FCFA 165 million while 50 oxygen concentrators, 50,000 surgical masks, 03 ventilators with accessories, 03 monitors with accessories, 3,040 protective glasses, 3,120 visors were offered by the European Union.

All these equipment are destined for the Centre, West and East Regions.

In attendance at the handing over ceremony of the items was the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation, Phanuel Habimana who equally noted the donation of 40 adult laryngoscopes, 45 pediatric laryngoscopes, 03 semi-automatic defibrillators.

The amount released by the European Union for this solidarity support amounts to just over FCFA FCFA 179 million, he said.

The WHO Resident Representative in Cameroon took advantage of the occasion to fully appreciate the support provided by the European Union, which previously enabled the construction of waste treatment areas in 18 health facilities in five regions in addition to the commissioning of a borehole with a capacity of 40,000 litres in Limbé and the donation of 150 Smartphones for epidemiological surveillance.

Handing over the items, the Head of the European mission in Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme stresed on the need to remain alert in the face of the constant threat of the pandemic.

“Though it appears in appearance, some countries are more affected than others, no country is however spared,” he said before urging all to protect themselves by resorting to vaccination.

In the same vein, the Ambassador of Germany to Cameroon, Corinne Fricke, affirmed that this gesture is a sign of global solidarity against the pandemic.

Receiving the medical equipment, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda expressed gratitude to the donors noting that they arrive at a time the country is facing a surge in new infections.

Given that health personnel have just undergone proper training in managing severe cases, the donation of such items will help them better fight against the disease, the Public Health Minister said.

Reiterating the call for vaccination, the Public Health Minister took advantage to remind the audience of the launch of the third phase of the intensive nationwide exercise at the end of this month.