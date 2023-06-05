Cameroon : Germany To Inject 39 Billion CFA Francs Between 2024 And 2025

It was signed in Berlin by the Minister for the Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, and the German Secretary of State, Jochen Flasbarth, on May 31 2023.

According to media outlet Ecomatin, the relevant minutes were signed in Berlin (German) on May 31, 2023, by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development (Minepat), Alamine Ousmane Mey, and the Secretary of State at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Head of the German delegation, Jochen Flasbarth. The breakdown of this package provides for 13.1 billion CFA francs (20 million euros) to be allocated to financial cooperation and 26.238 billion CFA francs (40 million euros) to technical cooperation.

4 priority areas are therefore earmarked for this new financial support. These are: sustainable management of natural resources; rural development; governance, decentralisation, peace and social cohesion; and health, social protection and demographic policy. In addition to this support, “the German government has granted Cameroon €25.17 million in resources for Global Projects and Special Initiatives”, according to Alamine Ousmane Mey.