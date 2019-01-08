Cameroon: Ghost town mars back to school activities in NW, SW regions

The second term “back to school” activities of the 2018/2019 academic year was marred by ghost town in many localities in the country’s English speaking regions, sources have confirmed.

Empty streets and deserted schools welcome the second term in Bamenda, which officially resumed nationwide January 7, 2019.

However the story was different in other Francophone dominated regions. In Yaounde for instance, pupils and students began making their way to schools as early as 6:00am on Monday morning. At the Government Bilingual High School Mimboman, classes began at 8:am. By midday, the teaching and administrative staff held the first planning meeting for the new term.

It should be recalled that ghost town operations in the crisis stricken regions was instituted by members of the outlawed Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society consortium two years ago. The call for civil disobedience in the two English speaking regions, the consortium had said, is meant to denounce government’s crackdown on Anglophone Cameroonians.