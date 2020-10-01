› Politics

Cameroon: Ghost towns sweep across Anglophone regions on ‘Ambazonia Independence Day’

Published on 01.10.2020 at 16h23 by JournalduCameroun

Streets remaineed empty in Kumba, South West Region of Cameroon

Activities have been grounded in several localities in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon on a day that marks the independence of former British Southern Cameroons (North West and South West Regions).

Since the start of the Anglophone conflict in 2016, this day has always been marked by tensions and clashes between security forces and separatist fighters who declared the ‘restoration of their independence’ on October 1, 2017.

However, this year has been relatively calm though many persons have decided to remain indoors for the fear of the unknown, while businesses have equally remained closed.

In Kumba, the economic hub of the South West Region, activities remained grounded, businesses shut down as well as the main motor park. In Buea,  capital of the South West Region, activities were very timid with some transport agencies at the Mile 17 motor park remaining shut down for fear of the unknown.

In Bamenda,  capital of the North West Region, activities have been grounded for the past weeks in several neighbourhoods as a result of the military operation ‘Bamenda clean’ as well as a ban on motorcycles that has made movement in town difficult.

In all, it is a very quiet October 1 in the North West and South West Regions compared to the tensions witnessed the past years as the population in both regions prepare for school resumption on Monday, October 5.

