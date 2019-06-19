Cameroon: Ghosts towns as detained Ambazonia leaders return to court

The detained Ambazonia leaders are expected to return to the Yaounde military tribunal where their trial resumes amidst ghost towns in some parts of the North West and South West regions.

It is not clear of the detained Ambazonia separatist leaders will appear in court given that they hae been boycotting previous sessions.

Today’s hearing comes in a particular context marred by ghost towns in some parts of the North West and South West regions while the defense team on the eve of the hearing declared the lead counsel Barrister Fru John Nsoh had recused himself from the college of lawyers.

During the last hearing, the judge decided to move on with the case despite their absence and the prosecution made submissions regarding the charges against the accused.