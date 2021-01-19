Cameroon: GICAM gets 1st female Executive Director

Aline Valerie Mbono is the new Executive Director of the Employer’s Association of Cameroon well known in its French acronym GICAM.

She was appointed last Friday January 15 during GICAM’s Board meeting and is expected to take office on February 1 with the main challenge of implementing the Association’s three-year programme adopted recently.

Aline Mbono is the first female to be appointed Executive Director at GICAM.

She replaces Alain Blaise Batongue who served in that capacity for the past nine years.

Before this appointment, the Forty-six-year old who is an expert in business law and international business law was the Chief of the Department of legal affairs at the National Agency for Information and Communications Technologies, ANTIC.