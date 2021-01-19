› Business

Happening now

Cameroon: GICAM gets 1st female Executive Director

Published on 19.01.2021 at 13h20 by journal du Cameroun

Aline Valerie Mbono, new GICAM Executive Director (c) copyright

Aline Valerie Mbono is the new Executive Director of the Employer’s Association of Cameroon well known in its French acronym GICAM.

She was appointed last Friday January 15 during GICAM’s Board meeting and is expected to take office on February 1 with the main challenge of implementing the Association’s three-year programme adopted recently.

Aline Mbono is the first female to be appointed Executive Director at GICAM.

She replaces Alain Blaise Batongue who served in that capacity for the past nine years.

Before this appointment, the Forty-six-year old who is an expert in business law and international business law was the Chief of the Department of legal affairs at the National Agency for Information and Communications Technologies, ANTIC.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top