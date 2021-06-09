Business › Firms

Happening now

Cameroon: GICAM’s head office in Douala burgled last night

Published on 09.06.2021 at 13h52 by journal du Cameroun

Overview of GICAM's head office in Douala (c) copyright

The Head office of the Groupement Inter-patronal du Cameroun, GICAM in the country’s economic capital Douala was burgled last night and several offices ransacked, a statement by the President of the organization reads.

In the night of Tuesday breaking Wednesday June 9, still to be identified individuals broke into the building housing the head office of GICAM at the Bonanjo neighbourhood in Douala.

According to a statement by the President of the business organization, Celestin Tawamba, several offices were ransacked and enormous material damage recorded.

Celestin Tawamba has announced that an investigation is on course to determine the circumstances that led to the burglary for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Before then, he reassures members of the Union on the smooth continuity of activities at the head office.

The burglary comes 24hours after a similar incident was recorded at the head office of the Directorate General of Taxation in Yaounde.

