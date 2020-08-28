Cameroon: Girl allegedly killed by D.O. begins final journey

› Life

Published on 28.08.2020

Julienne Solange Tada, the 23year old student whom reports say was accidentally killed by her boyfriend, the Divisional Officer for Lokoundje sub division in the South region of Cameroon has begun her journey to eternity.

The mortal remains of the late young lady were coffined at the Kribi Hospital Morgue this Friday August 28.

She will be laid to rest Saturday August 29 in her native Muanko village in the littoral region of Cameroon on Saturday August 29th.

Lydienne died last month under unclear circumstances. Reports say her boyfriend, the Divisional Officer of Lokoundje sub division in the South region of Cameroon, Franck Derlin Eyono Ebanga accidentally shot her dead.

Following this tragic incident, the local administrator was arrested and detained at the Kribi Territorial Gendarmerie Brigade.

Results of investigations opened into the incident are yet to be made public.

In the meantime, the family of the late student have been crying for justice to be served for their late daughter.

