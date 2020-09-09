Cameroon: Girls of childbearing ages schooled on use of modern contraceptives in Buea

Young girls and women of child bearing ages in Buea, chief town of the South West region of Cameroon are currently schooled on ways to use modern contraceptives in a one-week free campaign.

The campaign was launched Tuesday September 8 by the South West Delegate of Public Health at the Buea Regional Hospital under the theme “My contraceptive is my choice.

Young girls and women of childbearing ages drawn from different backgrounds are being educated on the use of modern contraceptives.

The campaign is an initiative of the United Nation’s Population Fund, UNFPA on family planning, maternal, neonatal and adolescent health.

According to the organisers, it seeks to help the young girls of child bearing ages avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Recently, over thirty school going young girls in the Far North region of the country got pregnant during the COVID-19 period that forced schools to close down.

Speaking after an educative talk with the girls, Prof Uphie Chinje Melo told the press that most of them got pregnant because of little or no knowledge on the use of contraceptives.