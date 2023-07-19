Cameroon – Glencore : Akere Muna Files Case against Sonara , SNH

The former president of the Bar Association announced that he has referred the Glencore case to the public prosecutors of the Wouri and Mfoundi high courts to denounce offenses committed by the National Hydrocarbons Company .

After charging the SNH for fraud, Akere Muna also made the same approach to the State Counsel in Limbe, the town where the head office of the National Refining Company (Sonara) is located. He filed a 107-page document in each of these jurisdictions to bring to the attention of the Cameroonian judicial authorities offences committed by employees of these companies between 2011 and 2018.

In a statement signed on 11 April, Paul Mahel, Akere Muna’s spokesperson, said that these denunciations were filed in accordance with the conditions provided by the Cameroonian Code of Criminal Procedure. Article 135 of this code provides that “any person who has knowledge of an offence qualified as a crime or misdemeanour, is required to notify directly and immediately, either the public prosecutor, or any officer of the judicial police, or failing that, any administrative authority of the locality.

Akere Muna recalls that the Anglo-Swiss multinational Glencore has admitted to having distributed bribes to obtain oil contracts in Cameroon and in other countries. Glencore formally accuses employees of SNH and Sonara. According to the lawyer of the Swiss trader Glencore, the amount of these bribes would be at least 7 billion FCFA. Adolphe Moudiki, director general of SNH, has always denied this.