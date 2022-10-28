Cameroon Golden Ball : Final Race… 

The title of the best player in the national football championship will be given tomorrow at the Yaounde Conference Center. Fécafoot just unveiled the three finalists.

Who among Marou Souaibou, Ramses Donfack, or Bertrand Mani will win the title of Cameroon best player of the 2021-2022 season? The answer will be known on October 29 at the Yaounde Conference Center. The ceremony is organized by the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). It will not just be limited to rewarding the best player in the championship.

There are also other distinctions in the categories, Golden Ball F, Best Goalkeeper, Best Goalkeeper, Best Referee, Best President, Best Men’s Coach, Best Women’s Coach, Hope of the Year H, Hope of the Year F.

To reach this level, FECAFOOT brought together a panel of 21 journalists specialized in sports issues. Next to them, is and will be taken into account during the final vote, the public up to 30% who can vote on the official page of Fécafoot. The other voices that are taken into account are those of the captains and coaches of the MTN Elite 1 clubs and those of the Guinness Super League…