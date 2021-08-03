Cameroon: Gov ‘t seals 106 clandestine schools

106 private secondary schools nationwide opened ahead of the upcoming 2021/2022 school year have been closed down for violating legal procedures outlined in the setting up of such institutions among others with 58 of them from Douala.

This is the substance of a Ministerial order signed by Prof Pauline Nalova Lyonga of the Ministry of Secondary education and dated July 29.

According to the order, for the promoters of the said institutions to reopen, they must comply with the regulations in force as far as creating a school is concerned.

Out of the 106 schools concerned, 58 are located in the town of Douala where reports have it that most internally displaced persons of the Anglophone crisis have fled to.

This move common to the Ministry of Secondary Education comes one month to school reopening.

Some Cameroonians have taken to social media to express dissatisfaction with the move indicating it is too radical, given that the country lacks sufficient school infrastructures to meet the increasing demand.

They have equally advanced that Government schools and more and more private institutions are saturated, thus the need for more schools and less barriers to creation.

That notwithstanding, experience has proven that despite the ban, some promoters go ahead and open once school resumes mostly because checks are not that effective on the field.

Find below the Ministerial order plus names of schools prohibitted from opening without due authorization.