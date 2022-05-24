Cameroon: Government Softens Recruitement Conditions For Disabled People

On 19 May 2022, the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute set the modalities for granting age exemption to disabled persons in administrative competitions and recruitment in the civil service.

According to the text, only “disabled persons who can prove that they have completed vocational, school or university training and who hold a national disability card” benefit from this measure.

“Notwithstanding the benefit of the age exemption, final admission to the competition or recruitment shall be pronounced only if the post is compatible with the nature of their disability. Compatibility is established with reference to the monograph of jobs accessible to disabled persons by type of impairment, as determined by decision of the Minister of Social Affairs,” the document reads.

In his decree, the Head of Government specifies that a disabled person admitted to an administrative competition or recruited into the civil service on the basis of an age exemption will benefit from this exemption again when he or she is integrated.

But this can only be granted “for a maximum of five years, above the age limit set by the act opening the competition or recruitment”.

“The Prime Minister’s text is an important step forward, because disabled people do not have the same access to employment as able-bodied people. The State should also provide support to disabled people to further their socio-economic integration,” said Bruno Fogha, president of the Association of Active Disabled People of Cameroon Ahac.