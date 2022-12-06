Cameroon : Government Abolishes Parliamentary Micro-projects

This type of investment is now the exclusive competence of the State and decentralised territorial authorities. This innovation allows the public treasury to make annual savings of around 1.44 billion CFA francs.

The National Assembly of Cameroon used to receive each fiscal year an amount of 8 million FCFA for the implementation of so-called parliamentary micro-projects in their respective constituencies, especially in the area of basic social services. The Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development (Minepat), which used to allocate these funds to MPs via the famous line 65, has removed this chapter from its 2023 budget. This innovation allows the treasury to make savings of about 1.44 billion CFA francs per year.

It also corrects an injustice by putting the National Assembly and the Senate on an equal footing, where these micro-projects have never existed since the effective entry into function of this institution in 2013. Elected officials, including those of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation, welcomed this cut without notice, especially since there was no official mechanism for the a posteriori control of the use of these funds for the needs of the cause and therefore, the effectiveness of the achievements for the benefit of the people.

It is recalled that on the sidelines of the March-April 2011 parliamentary session, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yaguié Djibril, himself, had sounded the alarm on the level of opacity in the management of funds allocated to his fellow MPs for small social projects in their localities of attachment.

The NAP then enjoined the MPs to send the reports on the management of these resources to the questure, not without threatening to initiate parliamentary enquiries against elected representatives who did not comply with this obligation of accountability. However, the announcement did not go beyond the effects of the announcement; until the vote on the 2023 finance law, yesterday Monday, practices remained the same in terms of management of funds reserved for micro-projects.