Cameroon: Government Action Fair opens its doors in Yaounde

The 11th edition which started on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 is placed under the theme “modernization of the Cameroonian administration as a major lever for achieving the objectives of the NDS 30.

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Palace is a meeting point between the Cameroonian administration and the citizens. From 22 June to 1 July 2022, the Government Action Exhibition (Sago) brings together the various sectors of the public administration and users around the theme mentioned above.

For the 11th time, both parties will exchange know-how, government actions, and facilities offered so that users know more about the administration. In addition to the governors and the governed, development partners as well as private actors who accompany the government take part in the activities.

This promotion is done through sectoral public conferences and exhibitions. The exhibition will last for ten days. It is aimed at popularising national public policies with a view to exchanging information with the public. The Sago 2022 has as its guiding principle the modernisation of the administration with a view to achieving the objectives of the SND 30, which is the National Development Strategy for the decade 2020-2030.

This platform for government to communicate with the governed began in 2012 with 05 participants. By 2022, the organisers record over 200 participants with over 100,000 direct visitors to the event site and over four to five billion people reached through digital channels.