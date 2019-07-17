Cameroon: Government announces creation of 400 jobs for youths

The government has announced that close to 400 jobs will be created for youths in Cameroon in the days ahead.

The initiative follows the signing of close to 1 Billion CFA frs convention between the Cameroonian Small and medium size enterprise Exossa Afric Group based in Douala, and the government yesterday in Yaounde.

The convention is said amongst others to create 400 jobs for young people, contribute in research and development projects, as well as improve on the living conditions of Cameroonians at large.

The enterprise is involved in activities relating to the treatment, bottling and commercialisation of mineral water. Reports hold that since the year 2015, the SME has assisted over 41 Cameroonian SMEs.