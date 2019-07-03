Cameroon: Government announces recruitment of over 2,751 citizens into public services

The government of Cameroon has announced the launching of competitive entrance examinations for the recruitment of over 2,751 citizens into diverse public administrations in the country.

The information was made known in a number of communiques signed last Monday by the Minister of public service and administrative reform Joseph Le.

The competitive entrance examinations involved include amongst others; general administration, archiving, post and tele-communication, journalism, rural producers, principal translators, animal industry, fishery and animal husbandry, public health, land registry and mining and geology.

In each of these communiques, Minister Le indicates the necessary documents as well as the conditions to fulfil as candidate to any of the above concours.