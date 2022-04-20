European Union Bans Cameroon On Exporting Some Food Crops

These are mangoes, papayas, guavas, peppers, aubergines and tomatoes. These products have constituated over 12.9% of the country’s GDP.

Cameroon is on a list of countries banned from exporting certain agricultural products to the European Union EU, according to a note from the European Commission in charge of phytosanitary legislation.

In a letter dated 18 April 2022, addressed to the heads of the phytosanitary police stations at the ports of Douala and Kribi, Yaoundé International Airport and the Postal Service, Gabriel Mbaïrobe, Cameroonian Minister in charge of Agriculture, nevertheless informed them that his administration was “working serenely to prepare technical files in accordance with the new regulation in order to facilitate exports”.

Cameroon is not the only country in this situation. Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania…are among the countries concerned.

The fruit is blamed for being exposed to ‘certain species and types of flies’. The EU says that the only way to remedy the situation is to apply a systemic approach or post-harvest treatment to ensure that the exported product is free of the pests.