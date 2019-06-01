Cameroon: Government condemns Ambazonian attack on Fulani camp in Bamenda

The governor of the North West region of Cameroon Adolphe Lele L’Afrique has issued a press release condemning the attrocities perpetrated by Ambazonian fighters in Upkwa village, Wum Sub-division and Mechum Division of the North West Region of Cameroon.

According to the release from the governor, separatist fighters stormed the Lake Nyos resettlement camp in Upkwa village on the night of Thursday May 30 breaking Friday May 31, 2019.

They are reported to have set ablaze over 40 houses, tortured the population, slaughtered a good number of animals and looted properties of the villagers.

The governor regretted the act he considered as barbaric and condemned the persistent targeted attack by secessionists on the Fulani communities in the region. He however expresses state sympathy to all the victims of the attack.

He announced an investigation has been opened by the defence and security forces to track down the perpetrators and that an ad hoc committee headed by the SDO of Menchum have been set up to identify victims and their humanitarian needs.

He equally urged the population to cooperate in denouncing the “enemies of peace who have as mission to destroy the hard-earned National Unity.”