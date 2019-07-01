Cameroon: Government condemns anti-Biya demonstrations in Switzerland

The Minister of communication has strongly condemned the double demonstrations staged by members of the “Brigade Antisardinards” in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday June 25 and Saturday June 29, 2019.

In a strongly worded document signed on Saturday, Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi expresses discontent at the “antipatriotic behaviour” portrait by the members of this organisation considered “illegal”.

“The government of the republic expresses the indignation of the entire Nation and strongly denounces such inadmissible behaviour likely to tarnish Cameroon’s image, and which should be condemned by all beyond any consideration” part of the release reads.

He proceeds by calling on all Cameroonians to respect President Paul Biya.

“Any Cameroonian, whoever they may be, wherever they may come from, no matter their political leanings must respect the institutions…consequently the one who embodies the said institutions…”

As such, he denounces the “unspeakable hostility and aggressiveness against the one who…is presiding over the destiny of the Cameroonian Nation.

Nevertheless, Rene Emmanuel Sadi praises the patriotic attitude of some other Cameroonians in the diaspora who according to him “take a distance from such despicable acts.”

On Tuesday June 25, members of the Brigade Anti-sardinards attempted to break into a Geneva-based hotel in Switzerland, where President Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya are reported to be lodging.

On Saturday June 29, they once more took to the streets of Geneva before being called to order by the Swiss police.