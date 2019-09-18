Cameroon: Government condemns “barbaric murder” of woman in NW region

The Minister of territorial administration Paul Atanga Nji has strongly condemned the brutal assassination of a woman in Guzan, Batibo in the North West region of Cameroon by alleged separatist fighters.

In a release issued yesterday, Minister Paul Atanaga Nji expresses discontent with the brutal way in which suspected separatist fighters shot a woman on the head, then buried her alive in the locality of Guzan, Momo Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

With regards to this barbaric act, Minister Atanga Nji has instructed the governor of the North West region to put in place measures to track down the “barbaric terrorist group” that committed the act and bring them before the law.

On Monday September 16, 2019, a video shot in the locality of Guzan, Momo Division of the North West region of Cameroon showing a woman summarily executed and then buried alive by suspected Ambazonia fighters went viral.

The act was followed by widespread condemnations from many, including that from the Batibo council.