Cameroon: Government contributes 3Billion to fund HIV, TB, Malaria prevention

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has disclosed the country has contributed an amount of 3Billion CFA frs to the Global Fund for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

He was speaking today in Lyon, France after meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at day-two of the 6th Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“We have contributed to the tune of 3Billion frs CFA to the Global Fund since we also benefit from this fund in the fight against these epidemics” President Paul Biya disclosed to the national and international media as being part of his discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Today’s discussions at the Lyon Replenishment Conference were aimed at raising 8,000 Billion frs to fund the fight against the above mentioned epidemics in the different countries involved, Cameroon being part of it.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya travelled to France last Tuesday October 08, 2019 to take part in this Conference attended by four other African Head of States and other delegations.